ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) intelligence wing thwarted a drug smuggling bid and seized 17 kilogrammes of heroin from a car’s CNG cylinder, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to official sources, the heroin was discovered inside the vehicle’s CNG cylider upon its search at Rashakai Interchange.

An alleged drug smuggler, identified as Farooq, was taken into custody.

He was allegedly smuggling the heroin from Peshawar to Faisalabad, astutely concealing them in the CNG cylinder to avoid being caught by the law enforcement agencies.

Ten packets each weighing one kilogramme and fifteen packets each weighing half a kilogramme were recovered from the car.

Last year in December, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had seized 25kg cocaine from a container at the Karachi Port Trust.

The cocaine worth Rs 750mn in the international market was seized from a container landed at the port from abroad.

The drugs which was shrewdly concealed in the wooden box, placed in the container, was to be transferred to various parts of the country.

