LAHORE: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) team on Monday foiled bid to smuggle heroin abroad from Allama Iqbal International airport, ARY News reported.

As per details, the ANF team recovered heroin from a Doha-bound flight passenger named Iqbal Khan at the Allama Iqbal International airport in Lahore.

The heroin was concealed in the luggage by Iqbal Khan, a resident of Charsaddah. He was taken into custody by the ANF for further investigations.

Earlier, on December 16, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) authorities claimed to have seized a parcel bound for the United States, carrying drugs.

Read more: ANF foils heroin smuggling bid at Karachi airport

According to the ANF authorities, during an action in Sialkot, they foiled a bid to smuggle drugs abroad in a parcel. The recovered parcel carried around 6.9 kilograms of drugs and could worth upto millions in the international market.

The authorities said that the drugs were booked for a US address and the authorities are further probing the matter.

Comments

comments