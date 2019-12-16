ANF seizes US-bound drug parcel from Sialkot

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) authorities on Monday claimed to have seized a parcel bound for the United States, carrying drugs, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the ANF authorities, during an action in Sialkot, they foiled a bid to smuggle drugs abroad in a parcel. The recovered parcel carried around 6.9 kilograms of drugs and could worth upto millions in the international market.

The authorities said that the drugs were booked for a US address and the authorities are further probing the matter.

In another action, the authorities also seized drugs from Gulberg area in Lahore.

On December 13, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) team on Friday recovered ice heroin from a Saudi Arabia-bound flight passenger at the Islamabad International airport.

Sources privy to the matter said that one Kg and 400 gram ice heroin was seized from the luggage of the passenger named Bashir. The suspect in his initial statement to the ANF said that the luggage he was travelling with is not his, but was given by someone to transport.

He was taken into custody by the ANF for further investigations.

