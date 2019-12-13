ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) team on Friday recovered ice heroin from a Saudi Arabia-bound flight passenger at the Islamabad International airport, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the matter said that one Kg and 400 gram ice heroin was seized from the luggage of the passenger named Bashir. The suspect in his initial statement to the ANF said that the luggage he was travelling with is not his, but was given by someone to transport.

He was taken into custody by the ANF for further investigations.

In the month of January, the ANF in a separate action, it had seized 1995.475 kilograms of drugs amounting in monetary terms to 1.684 billion rupees throughout the country.

According to a press release, five culprits were arrested and three vehicles were impounded while conducting seven counter-narcotic strikes on different places.

The Anti Narcotics Force foiled a bid of smuggling drug abroad on January 22.

Officials of the ANF in a raid at the Islamabad airport arrested a man and captured 798 grams of ice heroin worth millions of rupees, from his possession, officials had said.

The law enforcement agency officials captured drug, which was hidden in the shoes of accused Rashid Khan, who was going Dubai by flight number AK 615, officials said.

