ANF recovers narcotics worth Rs 500 mn, arrests seven in Karachi

KARACHI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has recovered contraband items and arrested seven of the accused, in its latest action at the Karachi Port on Friday, ARY News reported.

“The narcotics were concealed in three containers at the KPT, due to be smuggled abroad,” the ANF’s spokesperson said in his statement about the raid.

The recovered contraband items having worth rs 500 mn include 35 kilogram of high quality heroin and the 52kg of hashish, he continued.

The ANF spokesman further said that the investigation from the arrested was underway.

Addressing a news conference on January 9 in Islamabad, Director General ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik had said a three-pronged strategy is being pursued for a drug free society in the country.

Major General Malik said as many as 100 tons of the contraband items were seized, during last year, while 1,300 accused were taken into the custody.

The DG ANF said Pakistan has achieved major breakthrough in combating this menace and as a result we are enjoying status of Poppy Free State since 2001 as per UN Drug and Crime standards.

He said thwarting drug abuse and trafficking is a shared responsibility at regional and global level and we are in touch with all stakeholders to achieve the desired results.

Comments

comments