Rana Sanaullah sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE: A court of Judicial Magistrate on Tuesday sent Pakistan Muslim Leauge-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah to jail on 14 days judicial remand, in a case related to the recovery of heroin from his vehicle.

The PML-N leader was produced before the court amid tight security by the ANF officials.

A case has been registered against Rana Sanaullah.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered against Punjab’s former law minister, 21 kg of contraband items including heroin was recovered from his vehicle.

The strict security plan was devised for Sanaullah’s court appearance to avoid any unforeseen incident. Personnel of the anti-riots force was deployed to control law and order.

Yesterday, the ANF had arrested Rana Sanaullah near Lahore after recovery of heroin from his vehicle.

The PML-N leader was arrested days after a large-scale crackdown on drug peddlers in Punjab, sources said and added that Sanaullah was shifted to an unidentified place for further investigations.

The sources said that Sanaullah was heading to Lahore from Faisalabad to attend a party meeting when he was taken into custody near Seghi.

The sources further raveled that Sanaullah had close relations with smugglers and they had been taking shelter at his rest house.

Soon after the reports of his detain, Sanaullah’s wife, daughter, son-in-law and other family members left their home and shifted to unidentified place in three vehicles.

