ANF presents Rana Sanaullah in court today

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Punjab’s former law minister Rana Sanaullah would be presented before a court of the judicial magistrate on Tuesday in drugs smuggling case as his 14 days judicial remand has expired, ARY News reported.

Strict security measures have been taken out by the local administration following Rana Sana’s court appearance.

Sanaullah was arrested on the evening of July 1 by the ANF Lahore team from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area.

On Monday, a five-member team of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) quizzed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah.

The ANF team, under the stewardship of a grade-20 officer of the force, interrogated Sanaullah inside the District Jail Lahore. He was questioned about the alleged recovery of a huge quantity of heroin from his vehicle.

Read more: Rana Sanaullah’s wife meets him in Camp Jail

Sources said the PML-N leader didn’t cooperate with the probe team as he failed to answer a number of questions put to him by it.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Narcotics Control has asked the Punjab Police to submit the record of all the accused, including the former Punjab law minister, said media reports.

Comments

comments