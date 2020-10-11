ANF recovers 18kg heroin concealed in CNG cylinder of vehicle

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Intelligence Wing on a tip-off recovered 18kg of heroin from a vehicle on Sunday in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The action was taken near Toll Plaza at Islamabad motorway. During the search of the vehicle packets of heroin concealed in the CNG cylinder were recovered.

Three persons including a woman traveling in the vehicle were taken into custody. Furthermore, it was learned that accused were use to selling narcotics in Lahore, Faisalabad and Sialkot.

Earlier on January 22, A team of Anti-Narcotics Force seized 142kg of narcotics from two vehicles at GT Road.

As per details, the ANG intelligence wing thwarted a bid to smuggle 58 kg of hashish and 84 kg opium in raids at two vehicles at the GT Road.

Anti-Narcotics Force spokesperson said the smugglers fled away from the scene, however, the vehicles and the narcotics were seized by the team.

The narcotics were being smuggled to Punjab from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said the Anti-Narcotics Force spokesperson.

