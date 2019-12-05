KARACHI: In a major action at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT), the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday seized 25kg cocaine from a container, ARY News reported.

According to the ANF spokesperson, the cocaine worth Rs 750mn in the international market was seized from a container landed at the port from abroad.

The drugs which was shrewdly concealed in the wooden box, placed in the container, was to be transferred to various parts of the country.

Further investigation into the matter was underway.

Earlier on November 21, the Anti-Narcotics Force had foiled a bid of smuggling heroin abroad from the Allama Iqbal International airport.

According to ANF spokesperson, officials recovered 10-kilogram heroin from a procession of the suspect during the raid conducted at the Lahore airport.

