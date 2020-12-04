KARACHI: The narcotics watchdog in its raid on Friday thwarted a drug smuggling bid where 105kg opium worth millions of rupees were hidden in rolling machine set for Canada, ARY News reported.

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) raided today the international containers terminal of Karachi airport and upon probe found 105 kg of opium hidden inside a machine that was set for shipment to Canada.

ANF said the opium according to its market value comes about millions of rupees.

The officials have detained one suspect in relation to drugs smuggling while their search has begun for others involved in this bid.

