Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


ANF seizes huge haul of drugs worth over Rs1 billion in Karachi island raid

ANF Raid Seize Drugs

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized a huge haul of drugs worth more than Rs1 billion from a fishing boat during a raid on an island off Karachi’s coast, ARY News reported.

Sources said the ANF intelligence wing conducted the raid last night. On seeing the ANF personnel, they added, suspected drug smugglers opened fire and managed to flee the scene, leaving the narcotics in the boat.

drugs

Read More: Govt decides to go after drug lords with all might

426 kilogrammes of heroin and 57 kilogrammes of hashish were seized from the boat. The value of the seized drugs is estimated to be more than one billion rupees. Further investigation is underway.

karachi

Earlier, on October 3, it was reported that the ANF busted a gang involved in supplying drugs to government officials and private individuals in Islamabad. ANF intelligence sources said an operation was carried out in the F-7, F-10, F-11, and G-12 neighbourhoods of the federal capital, during which seven people, a woman among them, were arrested.

Read More: Gang supplying drugs to important personalities in Islamabad busted

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Accused in Sindh Roshan Programme reference strike plea bargain

Pakistan

Names of Shehbaz’s wife, daughters, 7 others put on no-fly list

Pakistan

Balochistan reports 29 new coronavirus cases

Must Read

PM Imran, Facebook COO discuss investment, programmes


ARY NEWS URDU