ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized a huge haul of drugs worth more than Rs1 billion from a fishing boat during a raid on an island off Karachi’s coast, ARY News reported.

Sources said the ANF intelligence wing conducted the raid last night. On seeing the ANF personnel, they added, suspected drug smugglers opened fire and managed to flee the scene, leaving the narcotics in the boat.

426 kilogrammes of heroin and 57 kilogrammes of hashish were seized from the boat. The value of the seized drugs is estimated to be more than one billion rupees. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, on October 3, it was reported that the ANF busted a gang involved in supplying drugs to government officials and private individuals in Islamabad. ANF intelligence sources said an operation was carried out in the F-7, F-10, F-11, and G-12 neighbourhoods of the federal capital, during which seven people, a woman among them, were arrested.

