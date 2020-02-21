ANF foils bid to smuggle heroin worth millions from Faisalabad airport

FAISALABAD: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) authorities on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle heroin from Faisalabad International Airport through a Dubai-bound flight, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the ANF spokesman, the accused person concealed six packets of heroin in his bag and during checking at the Faisalabad airport, the authorities caught him red-handed trying to smuggle it via Dubai-bound flight.

“The seized ice heroin weighed around one kilogram and worth upto millions in the international market,” he said and added that the accused is shifted to an undisclosed location for further probe into the matter.

On February 13, a spokesperson for the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) revealed details of 30 drug busts across the country seizing 5965 kilograms of drugs, ARY News reported.

The spokesman detailed one of the crackdown which took place on a heroin plantation where the intoxicant was being grown on a 66 hectare of agricultural land.

Read More: ANF busts attempt to smuggle Rs1 billion worth of drugs through Pakistan

33 people have been taken under arrest in the crackdowns which include 2 women, all those taken into custody were either aiders or abettors in the heinous crime.

10 cars have also been confiscated during the raids which were used to transport the narcotics to different areas in and outside the country, the spokesperson said.

The seized narcotics are worth 1.198 billion dollars.

