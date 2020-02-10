ANF busts attempt to smuggle Rs1 billion worth of drugs through Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) busted one of the biggest drug trafficking attempts in Pakistan’s history on Monday seizing a container of illegal narcotics, ARY News reported.

According to details, heroin and cocaine worth, almost 1 billion rupees was caught by the law enforcement agencies which was being smuggled through Pakistan.

The raid was made at the South-Asia Port Terminal and was meant to travel to the Netherlands in a container, told an official of the Anti-Narcotics Force.

45 kilograms of heroin and 35 kilograms of cocaine were confiscated from inside of the container.

Earlier on January 22, A team of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 142kg of narcotics from two vehicles at GT Road.

As per details, the ANG intelligence wing thwarted a bid to smuggle 58 kg of hashish and 84 kg opium in raids at two vehicles at the GT Road.

ANF spokesperson said the smugglers fled away from the scene, however, the vehicles and the narcotics were seized by the team.

The narcotics were being smuggled to Punjab from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said the ANF spokesperson.

