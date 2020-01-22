Kilos of drugs recovered from Islamabad residents in ANF raids

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday claimed to have carried out separate raids near Sohawa city in the Punjab province and seized a huge cache of drugs from two vehicles, ARY NEWS reported.

According to an ANF spokesman, the actions were carried out near Mangla Mor at Mirpur Bypass when the personnel intercepted two separate vehicles in different actions.

During the search, they found 58.8 kilograms of charas from a vehicle and recovered 84 kilograms of opium from another vehicle.

The spokesman said that two accused were arrested from the separate raids but both of them hail from Islamabad. “They are identified as Noman Ali Shah and Sikander Hayat,” he added.

On 14 November 2019, in a countrywide crackdown on drug peddlers, the Anti-Narcotics Force on Thursday recovered 765-kilogram narcotics and apprehend 19 suspects.

In a statement, ANF spokesperson said that the force, on information, carried out 18 raids in various areas of the country and arrested the drug peddlers. He said that ANF had thwarted several attempts to smuggle drugs and confiscated eight vehicles.

The spokesperson said that the value of recovered drugs was Rs1.62 billion in the interaction market.

