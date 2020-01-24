RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) team thwarted a drug smuggling bid and seized 15 kilogrammes of heroin at Rawalpindi airport, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to official sources, the heroin was concealed in a dining table that was to be sent through cargo to Birmingham from Mirpur at the Rawalpindi airport.

The cargo staff while transporting the table found the heroin and later informed the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) team.

The heroin along with the table was seized by the ANF team and inquiry was launched into the matter.

Read more: Kilos of drugs recovered from Islamabad residents in ANF raids

Earlier, on December 16, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) authorities claimed to have seized a parcel bound for the United States, carrying drugs.

According to the ANF authorities, during an action in Sialkot, they had foiled a bid to smuggle drugs abroad in a parcel. The recovered parcel carried around 6.9 kilograms of drugs and could worth upto millions in the international market.

The authorities had said that the drugs were booked for a US address and the authorities are further probing the matter.

