Another accused becomes approver in mega money laundering case

ISLAMABAD: Another accused in the mega money laundering case has shown his consent to become an approver in the case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Syed Hussain Faisal Jamote has become approver in the case, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has submitted a report in the accountability court in this regard.

It may be noted that Kiran Amaan, Noreen Sultan and Aslam Masood have already become the approver in the case.

Last year, Nadeem Altaf during investigation had offered to become an approver in the money laundering reference.

Read more: Fake accounts case: NAB files supplementary reference against Zardari, Talpur

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had approved the accused person’s plea to turn approver and testify in the case against the other accused in the case.

The suspect is accused of awarding illegal loans to the OMNI group’s front companies. During the investigation, Altaf revealed awarding of Rs. 1billion loan to OMNI group, which was forged.

Zardari, his sister and other accused are facing charges of laundering more than Rs35 billion through fake bank accounts. Zardari’s close aides Hussain Lawai and Anwar Majeed have also been nominated in the scam.

