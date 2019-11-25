ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday filed a supplementary reference in the fake accounts case against 14 accused including former president Asif Ali Zardari his sister Faryal Talpur.

The reference that has been filed by NAB Rawalpindi.

The anti-corruption watchdog alleged that private bank’s funds were wrongly used and the land was purchased under the name of a benamidar, A-One International.

Mushtaq Ahmed Zardari, who is said to be the private secretary of the PPP co-chairman, has a joint account with Zardari that was used for the PPP leader, the reference alleges and adds that funds were also transferred abroad through the same account.

According to the reference, Rs8.3 billion were withdrawn from the fake accounts and Rs1.2bn were taken out illegally from a private bank’s account. It also says that Rs950 million were then transferred back to Zardari’s account for his use.

The reference also alleges that Anwar Majeed, Abdul Ghani and Mustafa Zulqarnain played a crucial role in the case.

Fake bank accounts case

The anti-graft watchdog is conducting investigations in pursuance of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the fake accounts case wherein it forwarded the joint investigation team (JIT) report with directions to investigate and file references.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, his aunt Faryal Talpur, former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah, provincial minister Anwar Siyal and real estate tycoon Malik Riaz are among as many as 172 accused in the fake accounts case.

