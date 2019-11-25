Ijaz Haroon to be produced before accountability court today

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will produce Ijaz Haroon, former managing director of Pakistan International Airlines, before an accountability court in Islamabad, today (Monday), ARY News reported.

According to sources, Ijaz Haroon, reportedly a close aide to Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, had been shifted to the federal capital.

The NAB team will seek remand of Haroon to probe the charges of corruption against him.

The anti-graft watchdog had arrested the former PIA MD on the charges of fraud, fake accounts and corruption.

According to the anti-graft watchdog, Ijaz Haroon had been arrested for his alleged role in corruption with the Omni group.

NAB sources had said that Ijaz Haroon had sold 12 plots to fake allottees as secretary Kidney Hill Housing Scheme and laundered Rs144 million into the Omni group via two fake accounts.

The anti-graft watchdog is conducting investigations in pursuance of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the fake accounts case wherein it forwarded the joint investigation team (JIT) report with directions to investigate and file references.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, his aunt Faryal Talpur, former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah, provincial minister Anwar Siyal and real estate tycoon Malik Riaz are among as many as 172 accused in the fake accounts case.

