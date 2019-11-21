Fake bank accounts case: NAB detains close aid of Asif Zardari

RAWALPINDI: In yet another important development the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi team on Thursday arrested Chairman Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Ijaz Haroon from Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the anti-graft watchdog, Ijaz Haroon has been arrested for his alleged role in corruption with the Omni group.

Sources prior to NAB said that Ijaz Haroon had sold 12 plots to fake allottees and laundered Rs144 million into the Omni group via two fake accounts.

Ijaz Haroon is considered very close to former President Asif Ali Zardari, the NAB said.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur are already in the NAB’s custody over the charges of fake accounts.

Asif Ali Zardari, his sister and 32 other accused are facing charges of laundering more than Rs35 billion through fake bank accounts. Zardari’s close aides Hussain Lawai and Anwar Majeed have also been nominated in the scam. Both are currently in judicial custody.

