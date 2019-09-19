Fake bank accounts case: NAB raids house of former DG parks in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: In an important development in fake bank accounts case, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi chapter team raided the house of former DG parks Liaquat Qaimkhani, in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Qaimkhani was taken into custody by the NAB, yesterday, in Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim case. He is accused of awarding fake contracts as DG Parks in the metropolis.

The team during the raid at his [Liaquat Qaimkhani] house recovered eight luxury cars, bonds and latest arms in large numbers.

Gold ornaments, documents of Karachi and Lahore bungalows, gold buttons and cufflinks were also seized.

The team also recovered several files of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) from his house and two lockers of 6-feet each.

Qaimkkhani was living a lavish life in Karachi, even doors of his house were remote-controlled operated and bathroom of the house was also constructed over two marala land.

Earlier in the day, an accountability court had fixed October 4 to indict former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in the money laundering through fake bank accounts case.

Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, his sister and 32 other accused are facing charges of laundering more than Rs35 billion through fake bank accounts. Zardari’s close aides Hussain Lawai and Anwar Majeed have also been nominated in the scam.

