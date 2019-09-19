NAB to seek extension in Asif Zardari, Talpur’s remand today

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur on Thursday (today) will be presented before an accountability court, in fake bank accounts case, as their judicial remand has expired today, ARY News reported.

NAB team will present Zardari and Talpur before the court of Judge Muhammad Bashir. Strict security measures have been put in place in the surroundings of the judicial complex.

The NAB team will request the court to extend the remand of the brother and sister duo.

On September 4, an accountability court had extended judicial remand of Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur till September 19 in Thatta Water Supply scheme reference.

According to the accountability reference, Harish and Company had taken a contract for water supply from the Special Initiative Department of Sindh but no work was done on the project. It was further alleged that these funds were used to meet the expenses of Naudero House.

Read more: PIMS medical board sought recommendations for jail amenities to Zardari

NAB investigation officer Mohammad Furqan had informed the court that Rs. 39 million cheques were issued for Thatta Urban Water Supply scheme, which were sent to a fake account at Sindh Bank Gol Market branch in Karachi.

Abdul Ghani Majeed accepted those accounts, investigation officer said. It was a misappropriation of overall 509.6 million amount, he had said.

