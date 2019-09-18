PIMS medical board sought recommendations for jail amenities to Zardari

ISLAMABAD: The higher officials of Adiala Jail has sent a letter to the medical board of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to seek its recommendations for the provision of amenities to the former president Asif Ali Zardari, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources said that the jail administration sought recommendations from the medical board of PIMS following the directives of the accountability court to provide air-conditioner facility to the incarcerated former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

The letter stated that the medical board will hold medical check-up of Zardari every week besides making consultations over his health condition.

It is noteworthy to mention here that Asif Ali Zardari had been admitted to PIMS Hospital – Islamabad on August 29 for undergoing medical tests after his health worsened in jail.

Earlier on September 13, an accountability court in Islamabad had wrapped up a plea filed by incarcerated former president Asif Ali Zardari seeking amenities in jail including air conditioner (AC), ARY News reported.

The accountability court’s judge Muhammad Bashir gave verdict on the plea of Asif Ali Zardari seeking amenities in jail.

The court, in its verdict, approved permission to provide air conditioner facility to jailed Zardari on condition if the medical experts recommend it citing his health status.

an accountability court had reserved a ruling earlier on September 5 following a request by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari seeking directives for jail authorities for the provision of facilities, including an AC.

