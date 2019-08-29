ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has been shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) from Adiala Jail for a medical checkup, jail authorities said on Thursday.

According to the jail officials, the cardiac centre at PIMS will be designated as “sub jail” for the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader while he undergoes medical treatment there.

ARY News reported yesterday about the development citing sources privy to the information.

Sources claimed Zardari was being shifted to the hospital on recommendations of a medical board.

They said the board had sent its recommendations to the Ministry of Interior after evaluation of his health condition last week.

All arrangements for the transportation and stay of the former president at the medical facility have been completed.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had earlier on Aug 27 regretted the government not shifting his father to a hospital despite his ill health.

“Visited my father in jail he is being held without being convicted of any crime. Can confirm news below is true. Govt doctors advised he be taken to hospital but govt is refusing. We are going to court. If anything happens to him, the government will be responsible,” Bilawal had tweeted.

