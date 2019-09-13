Court wraps up Zardari’s plea seeking amenities in jail

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Friday wrapped up a plea filed by incarcerated former president Asif Ali Zardari seeking amenities in jail including air conditioner (AC), ARY News reported.

The accountability court’s judge Muhammad Bashir gave verdict on the plea of Asif Ali Zardari seeking amenities in jail.

The court, in its verdict, approved permission to provide air conditioner facility to jailed Zardari on condition if the medical experts recommend it citing his health status.

Earlier on September 5, an accountability court had reserved a ruling on a request by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari seeking directives for jail authorities for the provision of facilities, including an AC.

The court was hearing an application seeking contempt of court proceedings against the Adiala Jail authorities for allegedly flouting a court order for the provision of facilities, including AC, to the former president.

Sardar Latif Khosa, who represented Zardari, said the authorities had violated the court order by denying his client the facility of an AC and fridge.

Zardari approached the rostrum and informed the judge that he previously had an AC in his jail cell.

The court had also extended the judicial remand of the former president and his sister Faryal Talpur till September 19 in Thatta Water Supply scheme case.

The PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had been sent to Adiala Jail in fake bank accounts case by an accountability court on August 16.

