Another batch of medical supplies from China arrives in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: China on Saturday sent another consignment of medical supplies to Pakistan to help Islamabad fight coronavirus pandemic, said the army’s media wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the supplies arrived in Pakistan include face masks, testing kits, ventilators, and protective clothes.

Moreover, a team of Chinese doctors also arrived in Pakistan along with medical equipment to deal with coronavirus pandemic.

According to the media wing of the armed forces, the Chinese team was led by Major General Huang and it reached Pakistan in two special flights.

Chairman Joints Chiefs of Staff Committee welcomed the Chinese team on its arrival.

The Chinese team will stay in Pakistan for two months, the ISPR said adding that the team would support Pakistan’s efforts to fight coronavirus.

It is pertinent to mention here that in order to help Pakistani doctors in fight against COVID-19 pandemic, a team of Chinese experts started a training program for the health professionals in Lahore on April 06.

In a tweet, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said that the Chinese experts will train Pakistani doctors to deal with the pandemic at the King Edward Medical University.

She said that the Chinese doctors will share their expertise to combat the Covid-19 pandemic effectively with Pakistani doctors.

