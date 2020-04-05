Chinese experts start training program for Pakistani doctors: Dr. Yasmin

LAHORE: In order to help Pakistani doctors in fight against COVID-19 pandemic, a team of Chinese experts has started a training program for the health professionals in Lahore, ARY News reported.

In a tweet, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said that the Chinese experts will train Pakistani doctors to deal with the pandemic at the King Edward Medical University.

A team of Chinese experts starts a training program for Pakistani doctors at King Edward Medical University.

Training includes case detection, prevention & clinical management of #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/9v4Htkt4Xk — Dr. Yasmin Rashid (@Dr_YasminRashid) April 5, 2020

She said that the Chinese doctors will share their expertise to combat the Covid-19 pandemic effectively with Pakistani doctors.

The minister maintained that the training includes case detection, prevention and clinical management of COVID-19.

Earlier on March 28, a team of Chinese doctors had arrived in Pakistan to help the country in containing the spread of the coronavirus.

China’s special plane carrying relief assistance had also brought eight Chinese doctors who were specialists in coronavirus.

These Chinese doctors will remain in Pakistan for two weeks and will advise our health care specialists in the light of their experience and success in battling Covid-19 in China.

