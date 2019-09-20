Another Congo case surfaces in Karachi

KARACHI: Another Congo fever case has been reported in Karachi as a man was diagnosed with the disease after being admitted at Jinnah hospital Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

Haji Bux, a resident of Shahdadpur, was diagnosed with Congo virus during the initial medical examination tests, confirms Executive Director Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center (JPMC) Dr Seemi Jamali.

It must be noted that the tick-borne viral disease had infected 37 people this year so far out of which 17 died.

On July 25, a Congo virus alert had been issued for the metropolis, stipulating precautionary instructions for all those people who are visiting cattle farms.

Read More: Another Naegleria case reported in Karachi

The alert was issued by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to hospitals, directing the management to adopt special precautions for a congo affected patient.

The letter of the KMC further asked hospitals to establish special wards for congo patients, and run awareness campaigns about the virus.

Read More: Second case of Congo virus emerges in Karachi

The disease is caused when a tick attaches itself to the skin of cattle and when that infected tick or animal comes in contact with people, the highly contagious virus is transmitted into the human body and the person falls ill.

The initial symptoms of Congo fever include headache, high fever, rashes, back pain, joint pain, stomach pain and vomiting.

Comments

comments