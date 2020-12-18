Another doctor dies from coronavirus in KP, tally reaches 37

Web Analytics
PESHAWAR: Another doctor in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Friday lost his life, after contracting coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Dr Muzaffar Sayed contracted coronavirus while discharging his duties and was under treatment at the Sedo Teaching Hospital. He breathed his last on Friday and lost his life at the hospital, the Provincial Doctors Association(PDA) said. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 37 doctors in the province so far.

Earlier, a senior medic named Dr Sultan Zeb died after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Peshawar.

Read more: President Alvi pays glowing tribute to coronavirus heroes

Dr Sultan Zeb was being treated at Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar and was on a ventilator, but he did not survive.

The statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has shown that the coronavirus pandemic claims 83 more lives, whereas, 2,972 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 83 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 9,164. 3,261 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,447 patients are in critical condition, however, no critical case was added in today’s tally.

