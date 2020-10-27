President Alvi pays glowing tribute to coronavirus heroes

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday paid glowing tribute to those who played great role and rendered services during the Coronavirus pandemic in the country, ARY News reported.

Speaking at the inauguration of ‘Corona Wall of Heroes’ in Lahore, President Arif Alvi said that the government and people of Pakistan bravely faced the challenge of coronavirus.

Appreciating the government for giving a well-planned response to the pandemic, the president also lauded the financial assistance provided by philanthropists and the business community to the needy people.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and other provincial ministers were also present on occasion.

Earlier on June 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan had lauded the services of doctors and paramedics at the forefront of the country’s fight against the novel coronavirus.

Speaking to a delegation of Insaf Doctors Forum at the PM Office, he had said the entire nation paid tribute to health professionals struggling to turn the tide against the pathogen that has so far infected more than 80,000 people and killed over 1,770.

