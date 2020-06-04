ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded on Thursday the services of doctors and paramedics at the forefront of the country’s fight against the novel coronavirus.

Speaking to a delegation of Insaf Doctors Forum at the PM Office, he said the entire nation pays tribute to health professionals struggling to turn the tide against the pathogen that has so far infected more than 80,000 people and killed over 1,770.

Prime Minister Khan lamented that the health sector was ignored in the past, due to which people faced hardships in getting access to quality healthcare. The government will iron out the existing inefficiencies in the healthcare system and provide quality health facilities to the people, he reiterated.

وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان سے انصاف ڈاکٹرز فورم (آئی ڈی ایف) کے وفد کی ملاقات وفد میں ڈاکٹر مدیر خان، ڈاکٹر سعید مصطفیٰ، ڈاکٹر جواد واصف، ڈاکٹر عاصم رضوی، ڈاکٹر سجاد، ڈاکٹر محسن رانجھا و دیگر شریک@ImranKhanPTI @InsafDrsForum pic.twitter.com/aDr6U70Vnx — PTI (@PTIofficial) June 4, 2020

The visiting delegation put forth a suggestion for establishing a hospital in Waziristan. To which, the prime minister assured that a task force set up for bringing reforms to the health sector would consider the proposal.

Earlier, on June 2, Prime Minister Khan had said the entire nation paid homage to the doctors and other health workers performing their duties on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Chairing a high-level meeting on the requirements of the healthcare workers, he said that the government would meet all the needs of medical workers on a priority basis.

