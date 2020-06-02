PM Imran summons emergency plan to safeguard medics from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday took notice of doctors and paramedical staff infected with coronavirus across the country while treating Covid-19 patients, ARY News reported.

According to sources, PM Imran Khan has summoned an emergency plan from concerned authorities in order to safeguard medics from Covid-19.

Ministry of Health and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) officials will brief the prime minister about plans to protect doctors from getting infected with COVID-19.

It must be noted that doctors and paramedical staff have been on the frontline in the battle against the novel coronavirus.

According to statistics released by the Ministry for National Health and Emergency Services, the total number of health workers affected from coronavirus in Pakistan has reached 2,193 as 23 of them lost their battle against the infection thus far.

At least 139 more tested positive for the virus on Monday while two of them died from it during the last 24 hours.

As many as 333 nurses have also contracted the infection as they treat virus patients on the frontline. Overall 628 paramedics have been affected by novel coronavirus in the country, the report showed.

It further showed that 196 health workers are still being treated for the infection across the country in hospitals with seven of them put on ventilators due to their critical health condition.

“1185 of them are self-isolating at their homes,” it said as 789 health workers were discharged after being recovered from the infection.

Last week, SAPM Mirza said that the government was planning on hiring retired government doctors under contract to curb the dearth of doctors and paramedics in the country amidst the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

