NCC decides two-day complete lockdown in a week

ISLAMABAD: The National Coordination Committee (NCC) has decided to observe two-day complete lockdown in a week across the country besides making decisions for the partial resumption of trains service and repatriation of overseas Pakistanis, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources told ARY News that the country will observe a complete lockdown on weekend days (Saturday and Sunday). Sources added that the NCC members have granted permission to run 40 trains besides deciding to bring back overseas Pakistanis trapped in different countries.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After the conclusion of the NCC session, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the meeting was summoned after the emergence of 26 cases of COVID-19.

“The federal government consulted doctors from China’s Wuhan after the spread of COVID-19. I had given a clear message for what we are going to do.”

“Many people can even get complete meals twice a day in Pakistan due to extreme poverty. Lockdown measures can only help us to slow down the spread of the virus. We have tried to stop the cases to its lowest number. The imposition of lockdown was also made to reduce pressure on the hospitals.”

“Wealthy people are now demanding the lockdown measures, whereas, the daily wage labourers were facing severe difficulties. 30-35 per cent of people in Karachi are living in slums and how will they bear the consequences of lockdown.”

“I do not want to allow such measures in Pakistan. Unfortunately, the lockdown measures affected weak segment. I would never stop the trade and construction activities as I have to keep the miseries of poor and needy people in focus as the premier of the state.”

“We need to take balanced decisions as coronavirus would not be eliminated until the preparation of its vaccine. Tourism should be resumed in the country especially in those areas attractive to tourists during the summer season.”

The premier said that the government will not reopen those sectors which could cause the spread of coronavirus. He appealed the nationals to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the sake of the country and poor citizens.

He added that the government could not put people under complete lockdown and it is necessary to spread awareness to spend at least one year amid the virus crisis. The premier said that Corona Relief Tiger Force will create awareness among nationals to curb the spread of the virus.

“I am worried about the protection of our doctors and health workers as they are fighting the virus on the front line. We have always discussed strategies to protect our health workers.”

Regarding the relief efforts, the premier said that the federal government has not sufficient resources to consistently dispatch money to the nationals as the virus affected the national economy and tax collection.

The premier said that nobody could guarantee that the virus would not spread after lifting lockdown. He detailed that 80 to 90 per cent of coronavirus cases were imported from foreign countries.

He further said that the government decided to bring back stranded Pakistanis in different countries. The returnees will be allowed to go to their homes after undergoing COVID-19 detection tests, he added.

“We have decided to repatriate stranded labourers from foreign countries as soon as possible. Those tested positive for COVID-19 will be sent to homes for isolation.”

More to follow …………………..

Comments

comments