Sindh coronavirus death toll mounts to 503, cases jump to 29,647

KARACHI: 1402 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Sindh over the past 24 hours, rising the tally of infections to 29,647 across the province.

In a statement on the coronavirus situation, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said 1402 new infections were detected when 6,289 tests were conducted. 22 more people died from the disease in the previous 24 hours, taking the number of fatalities 503 in the province, he added.

A total of 180,803 tests have been conducted in the province, the CM disclosed.

He said 342 patients are in critical condition, of them 71 are on ventilators. 785 more people recuperated from the disease and discharged to their respective homes as the number of people defeating the deadly virus has surged to 14,590.

CM Murad Ali Shah said a total of 14,554 coronavirus positive patients are under treatment, of whom, 13,346 are in home isolation, 113 at isolation centres and 1,095 at various hospitals.

He said out of total cases, 1028 cases reported from Karachi in the past 24 hours.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Monday the government has ramped up the province’s Covid-19 testing capacity to 6,600 tests per day.

Speaking to World Health Organization Representative for Pakistan Dr. Palitha Mahipala who called on him at CM House, he regretted that people’s cooperation in getting themselves tested is not as much as it should be.

CM Sindh said the government is striving to ensure the protection of doctors, nurses, and paramedics as their role in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic is crucial to saving people’s lives.

