20 Naudero House employees test positive for coronavirus

LARKANA: At least 20 employees of the Naudero House, the ancestral home of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, ARY News reported.

The employees who were tested corona positive include, four police officials, 2 electricians and 2 cooks. The other employees of the Naudero House also underwent for corona test and their reports will come in couple of days.

It may be noted that PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had spent Eid holidays at the Naudero House.

Pakistan on Monday confirmed 60 more deaths from coronavirus during the past 24 hours as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,543.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,964 new coronavirus cases surfaced during the past twenty-four hours, taking the nationwide tally to 72,460.

Read More: Pakistan reports 60 more coronavirus deaths, toll soars to 1,543

According to the latest figures, 26,240 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 28,245 in Sindh, 10,027 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,393 in Balochistan, 2,589 in Islamabad, 711 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 255 in Azad Kashmir.

26,083 people have been recovered from the virus so far. Pakistan has so far conducted 561,136 coronavirus tests with 14,398 tests in past 24 hours.

Comments

comments