Pakistan reports 60 more coronavirus deaths, toll soars to 1,543

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday confirmed 60 more deaths from coronavirus during last 24 hours as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,543.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,964 new coronavirus cases surfaced during the past twenty-four hours, taking the nationwide tally to 72,460.

According to the latest figures, 26,240 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 28,245 in Sindh, 10,027 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,393 in Balochistan, 2,589 in Islamabad, 711 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 255 in Azad Kashmir.

26,083 people have been recovered from the virus so far. Pakistan has so far conducted 561,136 coronavirus tests with 14,398 tests in past 24 hours.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to chair a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) today (Monday), to decide whether to further ease or tighten the coronavirus lockdown in view of spike in infections and fatalities.

Worldwide coronavirus death toll rises to over 373,000

Coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 373,000 lives across the world so far, with over six point two million confirmed cases.

The United States is on top of the list with 106,194 deaths followed by the Britain 38,489 and Italy with 33,415 deaths.

More than 2.7 million people have recovered from the infection.

