Federal cabinet session under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s chair focusing on economy, coronavirus and locust threat concluded in Islamabad on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The session also zeroed in on the upcoming federal budget for the fiscal year 2021-2020.

Read More: PM Imran Summons Emergency Plan To Safeguard Medics From Covid-19

The premier was briefed on the progress thus far made on the national plane crash tragedy occurring last month, he was also apprised of the process of DNA testing of the dead for identification and handing over to respective heirs.

The federal cabinet has approved National Coordination Committee’s decision on coronavirus related lockdown in the country.

Officials of National Disaster Managment Authority (NDMA) and Ministry of Food and Security briefed the premier and the cabinet on the locust threat and the measures being adopted to tackle the menace.

Read More: COVID-19 lockdown: All sectors will be reopened except a few, says PM

The cabinet green lighted Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) request to erect an office in Islamabad, Pakistan.

The cabinet also approved utility store services across the country as essential.

The cabinet also gave permission for deputing a chairman for the National Shipping Corporation along with the managing director for HPL and chief executive officer for Central Power Purchasing.

Read More: NCC meeting: Centre, provinces agree to open specific businesses under…

Pictures of former prime minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif that surfaced a few days back were also discussed during the session.

The cabinet said that Nawaz Sharif was living his best life in a foreign land after looting and plundering Pakistan, to this the prime minister said that such people have no shame.

Read More: Budget 2020-21: PM Imran directs to provide all possible incentives to…

The cabinet committee has urged the prime minister to order a forensic investigation of the wheat crisis akin to the sugar probe.

The five and a half hour long cabinet session was conducted without air conditioning or food, some participants of the meeting expressed their displeasure on the matter, sources claimed.

Comments

comments