ISLAMABAD: The federal and provincial governments have agreed on a recommended list for reopening the businesses and trade activities amid coronavirus crisis, ARY News reported on Monday.

The participants of the NCC meeting held the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan took important decisions regarding the ongoing lockdown situation across the country besides holding discussion over the surge of COVID-19 cases.

A briefing was given to NCC members regarding the spread of coronavirus. The concerned officials said that the rate of locally-transmitted cases has reached 92 per cent in Pakistan while only eight per cent patients are left who have imported the virus.

It is decided to strictly implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the virus spread. They also agreed to devise a balanced policy to cope with the challenges of pandemic and economic stability.

After holding consultations, the Centre and provinces agreed to allow some sectors to resume its activities. They also agreed over a list to categorise the business institutions and trade activities which would be allowed to become operational.

Moreover, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) governments have been directed to prepare SOPs for the tourism sector.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah complained the federal government for the ‘lack of coordination’ with the province. He urged NCC members to take the Sindh government into confidence before making decisions regarding the pandemic.

He also demanded the Centre to provide healthcare funds to help the Sindh government to increase facilities at the hospitals.

The committee approved the decision to continue opening of shops and markets on Friday. However, schools, colleges, wedding halls and restaurants will remain closed till further orders.

Moreover, the premier okayed the recommendation of railway minister and allowed to run 10 more trains. It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government had previously allowed running 30 trains before Eidul Fitr.

During the meeting, PM Imran Khan said that the federal government will not leave the overseas Pakistani especially the labourers stuck in foreign countries alone. The NCC decided to run special flights to bring them back.

The NCC members have also paid tribute to the services of health workers of the country. The premier ordered to provide maximum facilities to the front line health workers to fight COVID-19. PM Khan also praised the testing and tracking strategies of the government.

