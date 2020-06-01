Sindh govt to decide on resuming public transport tomorrow  

KARACHI: Sindh government will decide over allowing public transport to hit the roads in the province on Tuesday (tomorrow) amid coronavirus lockdown, ARY NEWS reported.

According to an announcement made from the provincial transport ministry, the decision on resuming public transport would be taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Ali Shah on Tuesday.

The chief secretary will hold a video conference with transport ministers of the four provinces, where they would mull over the standard operating procedures and other modalities before allowing transporters to bring buses on the roads.

It is pertinent to mention here that Karachi transporters on Sunday announced to postpone their plan to bring public transport on roads from June 01.

The transporters announced the decision after holding successful talks with the Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani. The meeting was attended by Karachi Transport Ittehad (KTI) delegation and Additional IGP Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon.

Commissioner Karachi lauded them for extending cooperation with the government during testing times and said that they do not expect transporters to take law into their hands.

Speaking on the occasion, KTI President Irshad Bokhari said that their drivers and other allied staff remained jobless for the past two and half months due to the government’s biased approach.

“Transport activities have resumed across the country and only Sindh transporters face suspension,” he complained.

The commissioner Karachi assured them that the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah would meet their delegation as soon as he returns from Islamabad. “We will be recommending the government to allow transporters to bring their buses on roads,” he assured.

