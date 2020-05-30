Karachi transporters announce to bring vehicles on road from Monday

KARACHI: As the Sindh government has failed to provide any relief package for transport and transport workers amid prolonged lockdown, the Karachi Transport Alliance (KTA) on Saturday announced to bring vehicles onto the roads from 1st of June, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalist, KTA President Irshad Bukhari said that due to the prolonged lockdown, transporters and workers have been facing starvation. He said that the transporters have no other option except to operate their vehicles.

He threatened to stage sit-in if the provincial government seizes their vehicles.

Read More: Karachi transporters announce resuming inter-city bus service from Monday

Earlier on May 17, the Karachi transporters’ association had announced to operate their vehicles in the city from Monday.

Karachi Transport Alliance (KTA) president had announced resuming inter-city bus service from May 18, saying that they had held several meetings with Sindh Transport Minister Syed Awais Qadir Shah, but the Sindh government didn’t fulfill its promise of resuming public transport before Eid.

“We stopped our operations on April 19 at the request of Sindh transport minister. Despite several assertions, the Sindh govt didn’t allow us to resume public transport, KTA president had said.

Comments

comments