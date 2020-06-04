Another doctor dies of coronavirus in Lahore

LAHORE: Associate Professor of Services Hospital Lahore for Anesthesia lost his life battling the novel coronavirus on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the medical superintendent (MS), Hafiz Maqsood was hospitalized for the treatment after contracting the virus.

It is worth mentioning here that so far 12 doctors and two nurses have succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab.

The country has witnessed a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections among health workers as 117 more medics detected with the virus during the last 24 hours.

Read more: Lady doctor tests positive for coronavirus in Jamshoro, Sindh

After the detection of new cases of COVID-19 among doctors and paramedical staff, the number of infections reached 2,561 across Pakistan, whereas, 25 medics have lost their lives due to the virus so far.

The report released by the Ministry of National Health and Emergency Service said that 78 doctors contracted virus, taking the tally to 1,510, whereas, 352 nurses detected with COVID-19.

