Another doctor in KP dies of coronavirus

PESHAWAR: Another doctor on Monday succumbed to deadly novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

Doctor Almas was admitted at a private hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, where she breathed her last.

According to the Provincial Doctors’ Association, in KP, so far 31 doctors have lost their lives while battling with the coronavirus.

Last week, Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) while highlighting infections in the provincial healthcare sector had stated that 398 nurses contracted novel coronavirus while working on the front line.

Moreover, 1132 other provincial health workers were infected by the disease, the PDA said in a statement.

During the pandemic 43 health workers, including four nurses, had been martyred by novel coronavirus infection. “Eight paramedics and six other healthcare workers also martyred by the COVID-19 in KP,” the association said.

The doctors’ body complained that the families of the martyred health workers were yet to be given the martyrs package. The doctors and other health workers have also been deprived of the corona risk allowance, announced by the government.

