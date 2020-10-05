Another doctor tests positive for coronavirus in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A doctor deputed at the Polyclinic Islamabad has been confirmed with coronavirus, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The doctor, whose identity has been kept secret, was working in the Urology department of the hospital and was tested after showing signs of the coronavirus infection on Saturday.

After the confirmation of the virus, the infected doctor has been isolated, said the sources within the polyclinic hospital, while the staff working along with the was also quarantined.

The federal capital city had reported another 53 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as a spike in cases of disease being witnessed.

As many as 4,746 samples were tested during last 24 hours, out of which 53 turned out to be positive, federal health authorities had said.

So far, Islamabad has reported 16,766 cases of the coronavirus, however the tally of active cases in the city have dropped to 549.

