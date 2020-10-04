PM Khan urges masses to wear face masks to avoid spread of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has feared that the second wave of coronavirus could hit Pakistan in winter, ARY News reported on Sunday.

PM Khan in his tweet said, as compared to other countries, Pakistan remained safe from the worst impacts of the deadly virus by Almighty Allah.

Compared to some other states, Allah has been kind to us in Pak & spared us worst effects of COVID-19. There is a fear onset of winter could result in 2nd wave. I urge everyone to wear face masks in public to avoid a spike. All offices & ed institutions must ensure masks are worn — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 4, 2020

“There is a fear onset of winter could result in 2nd wave. I urge everyone to wear face masks in public to avoid a spike. All offices & ed institutions must ensure masks are worn.”

Pakistan reported six more coronavirus-related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the deadly disease to 6,513.

As many as 33,725 samples were tested during this period, out of which 632 turned out to be positive, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

