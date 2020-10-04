Coronavirus kills six, infects 632 in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported six more coronavirus-related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the deadly disease to 6,513.

As many as 33,725 samples were tested during this period, out of which 632 turned out to be positive, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The number of Covid-19 cases across the country has reached 314,616 with the addition of the new cases. There are 9,135 active Covid-19 cases as 298,968 patients have recuperated from the infection.

More than 3.6 million tests have been conducted in the country. 513 of the patients under treatment at various hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition.

So far, Sindh has reported 138,050 cases of the coronavirus, Punjab 99,812, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 37,973, Balochistan 15,371, Islamabad 16,766, Gilgit Baltistan 3,828, and Azad Jammu and Kahsmir 2,816.

Earlier, on October 2, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar tweeted that indoor restaurants and marriage halls are emerging as high contributors to the COVID-19 spread.

“NCOC today has directed all provinces and federating units to crack down on sop violations in these places. We must not allow the irresponsible behavior of some to put the health of everyone at risk.”

