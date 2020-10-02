Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Restaurants, marriage halls high contributors to coronavirus spread: Asad Umar

Asad Umar

KARACHI: Six marriage halls and 103 restaurants were sealed in Karachi over neglecting health-related SOPs to contain coronavirus spread, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), six marriage halls and 103 restaurants were sealed in the port city over avoiding coronavirus SOPs.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development and Chairman NCOC, Asad Umar said indoor restaurants and marriage halls are emerging as high contributors to COVID-19 spread.

 NCOC today has directed all provinces and federating units to crack down on sop violations in these places, the minister said in his tweet.

We must not allow the irresponsible behavior of some to put the health of everyone at risk.

Read more: More virus hotspots put under micro smart lockdown in Karachi

On Thursday, the district South authorities in Karachi had also announced to impose micro smart lockdown in various parts for two weeks amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the city.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PM Imran Khan wishes Trump, Melania speedy recovery from COVID-19

Pakistan

Doctor, husband acquitted in maid murder case

Pakistan

IHC moved against Nawaz over ‘speeches against state institutions’

Pakistan

Khawaja brothers appear before NAB court in Paragon case


ARY NEWS URDU