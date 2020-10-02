Restaurants, marriage halls high contributors to coronavirus spread: Asad Umar

KARACHI: Six marriage halls and 103 restaurants were sealed in Karachi over neglecting health-related SOPs to contain coronavirus spread, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), six marriage halls and 103 restaurants were sealed in the port city over avoiding coronavirus SOPs.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development and Chairman NCOC, Asad Umar said indoor restaurants and marriage halls are emerging as high contributors to COVID-19 spread.

Indoor Restaurants & marriage halls emerging as high contributors to covid spread. NCOC today has directed all provinces and federating units to crack down on sop violations in these places. We must not allow irresponsible behaviour of some to put the health of everyone at risk — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 2, 2020

NCOC today has directed all provinces and federating units to crack down on sop violations in these places, the minister said in his tweet.

We must not allow the irresponsible behavior of some to put the health of everyone at risk.

On Thursday, the district South authorities in Karachi had also announced to impose micro smart lockdown in various parts for two weeks amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the city.

