More virus hotspots put under micro smart lockdown in Karachi

KARACHI: Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in Karachi, the district South authorities have also announced to impose micro smart lockdown in various parts for two weeks, ARY NEWS reported on Thursday.

The directives for the micro smart lockdown were issued by Deputy Commissioner District South. The areas that would face restrictions on movement under the lockdown included residential apartments in the Civil Lines sub-division and Askari-III area in Saddar sub-division.

The apartments put under micro smart lockdown in both the divisions have seven active cases of COVI-19 each.

The authorities also sealed a restaurant in the Clifton area over violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) announced by the provincial government to be ensured within the premises.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh government imposed a ‘micro smart lockdown’ in certain COVID-19 hotspots in Karachi for two weeks

According to the details, the restriction on movement has been imposed in 48 localities of Karachi’s district central. 21 localities of North Nazimabad, 12 localities of Gulberg Town, nine localities of Liaquatabad Town and four areas of North Karachi have been placed under micro smart lockdown’ for two weeks.

All business activities, except for groceries and pharmacies, will remain closed and all public transport including taxis and rickshaws will not be allowed to move in the areas. Anyone entering or exiting the lockdown areas shall wear a mask.

Sources said that the restriction on movement has been imposed in the areas on the recommendations of health officials.

