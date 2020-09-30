Sindh govt imposes ‘micro smart lockdown’ in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Wednesday imposed “micro smart lockdown” in several neighbourhoods of Karachi to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued, the government has imposed micro smart lockdown in different localities of District West, Karachi.

The district West areas that have been put under micro smart lockdown include Manghopir Union Council 8 and Gadap Town.

The decision was taken after more than 20 cases were reported from Manghopir Union Council.

Police personnel have been deployed in these areas to enforce the lockdown restrictions. The provincial government has asked the deputy commissioner and senior police officials in Karachi to ensure micro smart lockdowns and implementation of SOPs at designated sites.

Public gatherings, transportation and pillion riding of any kind are strictly prohibited in the lockdown localities, according to a notification.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Sohail Rajput held a meeting on Wednesday to mull over the pandemic situation in Karachi as the COVID-19 cases have reemerged in the city.

He stressed that the authorities will shut down marriage hall and restaurants on the violations of devised Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He directed District Commissioners to supervise the activities in their respective areas and inspect restaurants and marriage hall whether they are observing SOPs or not.

It is pertinent to mention here that the novel coronavirus has claimed two more lives and infected at least 311 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation in the province, CM Murad Ali Shah said that two more people died from the COVID-19 during past 24 hours. He said that 10,9400 samples were tested today, which detected 311 cases of COVID-19.

The chief minister maintained that out of 311 new coronavirus cases, 221 were reported in Karachi.

