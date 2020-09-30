Two more die, 311 test positive for COVID-19 in Sindh

KARACHI: The novel coronavirus has claimed two more lives and infected at least 311 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh, ARY News reported.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation in the province, CM Murad Ali Shah said that two more people died from the COVID-19 during past 24 hours. He said that 10,9400 samples were tested today, which detected 311 cases of COVID-19.

The chief minister maintained that out of 311 new coronavirus cases, 221 were reported in Karachi.

Earlier today, the Sindh health department had decided to impose ‘micro smart lockdown’ in Karachi after surge in the coronavirus cases.

Read More: Coronavirus: Sindh decides to impose ‘micro smart lockdown’ in Karachi

As per details, the provincial health department had asked deputy commissioners and senior police officials in Karachi to ensure micro smart lockdowns and implementation of SOPs at designated sites.

In a letter, the health department had told authorities that it had noticed an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Karachi.

“It is, therefore, requested to deploy police force at designated MSLD sites in consultation with concerned District Health Officers,” the letter had read.

On Tuesday, Sindh had reported 400 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in 24 hours, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had said.

Comments

comments