Re-emergence of COVID-19 cases in Karachi worries city administration

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Sohail Rajput held a session on Wednesday to mull over the pandemic situation in Karachi as the COVID-19 cases have reemerged in the city, ARY News reported.

He stressed that the authorities will shut down marriage hall and restaurants on the violations of devised Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The city commissioner noted that COVID-19 cases have surged drastically in the past week and the cases to report in Karachi alone made 60% of all the cases reported across the province.

He directed District Commissioners to supervise the activities in their respective areas and inspect restaurants and marriage hall whether they are observing SOPs or not.

He said the SOPs practice in family and recreational parts will also be deemed mandatory in order to curb the infectivity of the virus.

The Commissioner asserted that no one will be allowed in the parks without masks.

The novel coronavirus has claimed two more lives and infected at least 311 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation in the province, CM Murad Ali Shah said that two more people died from the COVID-19 during past 24 hours. He said that 10,9400 samples were tested today, which detected 311 cases of COVID-19.

The chief minister maintained that out of 311 new coronavirus cases, 221 were reported in Karachi.

Earlier today, the Sindh health department had decided to impose ‘micro smart lockdown’ in Karachi after a surge in the coronavirus cases.

