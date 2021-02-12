Another doctor succumbs to coronavirus in Karachi

KARACHI: Another doctor in Karachi succumbed to coronavirus on Friday, ARY News reported.

Professor Asadullah, the former head of the surgeries department of the Jinnah hospital breathed his last while battling with the deadly virus, confirmed Director Jinnah Hospital, Dr Semi Jamali.

She paid rich tributes to the deceased doctor for his services in the health sector.

Last month, Dr Saleh Soomro had lost his life to COVID-19 in Karachi.

The deceased, Dr. Saleh Soomro was head of the physiology department at a private medical university in Karachi. He had been undergoing treatment for the virus at the Karachi Expo Centre isolation ward.

Read more: Head of physiology dept at Karachi varsity dies of coronavirus

Pakistan has recorded 33 more coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 12,218.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 33 more lives and 1,270 fresh infections were reported.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,481 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,743 patients are still in critical condition.

